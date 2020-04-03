Living as 'high risk' for catching Covid-19

In 2008, Suzy Burnett was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease. It's a common form of Inflammatory Bowel Disorder that affects 700,000 people in the United States.

Suzy is a mother of three. She recently had a baby in February around the time the Coronavirus made it's way to Wisconsin.

"We were over the moon excited to welcome our baby boy and needless to say this kind of threw us a curve ball," Burnett said.

Pregnant women are considered high risk for contracting Covid-19 and new born babies need extra protection too. Burnett has other reasons to also classify her as high risk, which is her Crohn's disease.

"I don't think a lot of people realize that auto immune diseases are treated with medicines that can lower your abilities to fight off infections," Burnett said.

Other well-known diseases at risk for getting Covid19 are diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, heart diseases, and respiratory illnesses. Burnett says people need to take social distancing seriously not just for their safety, but for the safety of people that will have a harder time fighting off the virus.

"I think this virus has everyone putting things into perspective," Burnett said.

It has been a frightening time for her. Staying home with her children has given Burnett a lot of responsibility, but has been a great time to bond with her children.

"We are staying busy with schedules. A lot of arts and crafts," Burnett said with a smile.

RESOURCES:

Suzy's Blog:

https://www.crohniemommy.com/

For more information on Crohn's Disease:

https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/

Auto Immune Disease:

https://www.aarda.org/people-with-autoimmune-disease-and-the-covid-19-pandemic/

CDC:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-at-higher-risk.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fspecific-groups%2Fhigh-risk-complications.html