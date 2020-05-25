Cross Plains finds ways to commemorate Memorial Day during pandemic

Memorial Day honors the brave men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, typical commemorations were off the table in 2020.

However, the Cross Plains community still found ways to remember the troops from a safe distance.

American Legion members paid their respects at local cemeteries, keeping their group small for safety. Members practiced social distancing and all wore masks.

"We can hold it outside so we can use the six [feet]," explained Pat Andreoni, chaplain of the Cross Plains American Legion Post 245.

Members also hosted a quiet ceremony at the American Legion post, where Andreoni and others read the names of fallen soldiers and Legion members who had passed away. There was almost no one in the audience.

"Just last year, I mean that we'd have thousands of people here watching," Andreoni said.

Andreoni added that most years, there is barely room to move at their Memorial Day ceremony. The pandemic forced them to limit the crowd, but the Legion streamed the ceremony live on Facebook, so people could join in from a distance.

Community groups used the holiday as an opportunity to give back.

The Cross Plains American Legion Auxiliary, a local Boy Scouts troop and the American Legion post in Black Earth partnered to set up a drive-through, collecting donations for a food pantry in Black Earth.

"There's a lot of people that are waiting for their first unemployment check, and you know, there's a lot of families struggling to meet their ends," said Karen Runk, unit president of Cross Plains American Legion Auxiliary.

Cross plains also kept the traditional Memorial Day Parade but eliminated the crowds. The parade was limited to first responder vehicles and one car bearing the names of fallen soldiers.

"The squad car and the fire department, EMS, the people that are heroes today along with the heroes that never came back," Andreoni explained.

While the events are not the same this year, for many, it is the spirit behind the holiday that matters most.

"I just felt it was something we had to do and we could do it safely, so it was worth doing," Andreoni said.