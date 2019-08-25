Cross Plains holds flood anniversary celebration

Dozens of people in Cross Plains gathered Sunday afternoon to remember how their community rallied together after heavy flooding in August 2018.

Jennifer Romine, a business owner in Cross Plains, came out with her family. Romine and her husband own Coach's Club, a bar and restaurant.

When heavy rains in August 2018 caused massive flooding, Romine's business was hit hard.

"It happened so fast, you didn't really have time to think about what the next step was," Romine said. "We had about six feet of water in our basement, so it took out our beer cooler, it took out the liquor, it took out all our dry goods."

Romine said the community's support is what helped her family and the rest of the village get back on their feet.

"We had so many people come from the community that we didn't know. They would just show up and say 'Can we help? and we're like, 'Sure.' They'd come in their waders and their work boots and their gloves and they were willing to jump right in there," Romine said.

That community spirit is why, one year after the floods, the American Legion and the village's Chamber of Commerce planned an anniversary celebration.

"The town came together and worked. By the next morning, there was people in people's houses taking stuff out for them," said Pat Andreoni, chaplain of the American Legion, about how the residents supported each other after the flood.

People came out to enjoy free food, live music and plenty of activities for the kids. The village also held a ceremony recognizing first responders who helped keep people safe.

"We didn't lose anybody. Everybody ended up safe for the next day," Andreoni said.

Romine said the flood did a lot of damage, but in the end, it made the community stronger.

"I think the community as a whole has come together a lot more and I think they are very supportive of each other," Romine said.

Everything at Sunday's event was free, but the American Legion collected donations. The money raised will go toward ongoing flood relief efforts.