Cross: UW working on protocols for students' return in fall

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross says the system is working on safety protocols to enable students to return to campuses if the coronavirus pandemic stretches into fall.

Cross laid out a five-point plan to the Board of Regents on Thursday.

He says officials want to:



Be able test faculty, staff and students,

Trace student contacts,

Create a way to isolate the sick and asymptomatic,

Identify public spaces where a number of people can meet and

Provide protective gear to faculty and staff.

He said he expects students will return but that the fall semester will look very different.

