Cross country ski trails newly groomed after snowfall

Newly groomed trails across Madison are helping cross country skiers spend quality time outdoors.

Seven cross country ski trails are open in Madison, including one at Elver Park.

Covered with man-made snow, Elver Park has been open to cross country skiers since December. Yuriy Gusev, who is a volunteer groomer with the Madison Nordic Ski Club, says overnight snowfall gave the park enough natural snow for the full trail system to be groomed for the first time this season.

“All the time, people say thank you for grooming,” Gusev said. “Everybody can enjoy the park.”

Zach Forcade and Emily Gregg are beginner skiers who used the fresh trails to prepare for a race next month. In anticipation for the race, Gregg said, “We're gonna finish, It's not gonna be pretty or fast, but we're gonna finish.”

For the full list of open ski trails and when they were last groomed, check the city’s website here.

