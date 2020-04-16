CrossFit Games canceled in Madison due to coronavirus pandemic

The CrossFit Games will not be held in Madison this summer, organizers announced Thursday.

CrossFit posted to Facebook writing that organizers are now looking into holding the games in Aromas, California, as well as holding the competition virtually.

However, organizers say the games will not be a public event because of social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will continue to monitor events globally and will have more details for athletes and fans in the coming months," according to the Facebook post.

Ticketmaster will be issuing full refunds to exhibitors, CrossFit says.

The CrossFit Games have been held at the Dane County Expo and the Alliant Energy Center for several years now, and were scheduled to be again until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.