The CrossFit Games have certainly been a success since they came to Madison back in 2017.

As sports director Mike Jacques reports, this year, there is a new twist.

"What's really interesting about Madison is we are an active community all year round, and I think there is a strong appeal to CrossFitters when they come to Madison, and they see residents on a daily basis out riding bikes running doing ultimate Frisbee," said Rob Gard of Destination Madison.