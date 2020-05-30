Crowds loot Milwaukee businesses, gather outside police station

Several Milwaukee businesses were hit by looting on the city's north side, only hours after hundreds of people protested the killing of George Floyd peacefully Friday.

Looters damaged a Walgreens near Martin Luther King Drive and Locust Street, near the District 5 police station, FOX6 reports. Crowds also gathered outside that police station, but it appears the situation did not become violent there.

A Boost Mobile store was also looted, and a witness says crowds took iPhones and speakers.

Milwaukee Police meanwhile were seen using garbage trucks to block off roads, and officers were seen wearing riot gear.

The owner of a super market, Fast N' Friendly, tells FOX6 that some of his customers even arrived and helped hold back crowds that were trying to damage his business.

However the looting and vandalized appears to not be anywhere near the extent experienced in Minneapolis, Atlanta and other cities.

As anger over Floyd's killing spread to cities nationwide. Thousands have demonstrated peacefully, demanding justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck. But looting and violence has also hit cities, especially in Minneapolis and Atlanta.