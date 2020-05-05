Crystal Apple Award: Megan Danahy

A Wonewoc-Union Center teacher shows her students how a blank space can make a transformation into a work of art.

2020 Crystal Apple winner Megan Danahy from Wonewoc-Union Center (WMTV)

Megan Danahy created an art project that not only impacted her students, but left an oversized mark on her community.

She enlisted the help of her art club students, and over last summer, transformed a 70-foot wall into a mural that welcomes people to Wonewoc.

“We kind of put the little tidbits together of what really made Wonewoc, Wonewoc,” said Danahy.

She then expanded the project to the community, welcoming everyone from toddlers to seniors to pick up a paint brush.

“It's encouraging to know that with a small community how much people care and they want to be a part of it all,” says Danahy. “When you add that factor of just being with kids and watching them grow and looking at the mural just gives me so much hope for their future.”

“It's not just art, it's everything it's how she thinks, just how she is, she's really impacted my life,” says one of her students, Lacey Ott.

Danahy was surprised when Leigh Mills virtually announced she was a 2020 Crystal Apple winner, with a few people waiting in the wings to help with the surprise.

“I could not think of anyone who deserves it more than you, so kudos kiddo, we love ya,” says Michelle Noll, the principal for Wonewoc-Union Center Middle School and High School.

“Probably the best interview and the best hire that I've ever been a part of,” said District Administrator Dr. Sharon Ennis.” She's brought the art department to a whole new level.”

“Wow, I'm just blown away, seriously blown away,” says Danahy. “Like what?! I don't deserve this, no way!”