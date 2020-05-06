Crystal Apple winner: Brian Anderson

A teacher in Fall River is not only teaching technology education curriculum, he’s also teaching his students life skills.

Brian Anderson has been the shop teacher for 18 years. He guides students through construction skills, welding, fabrication, computer drafting and auto mechanics.

“Having some real life experiences along the way, to me is really, really important,” said Anderson. “Everything I do is to try to help students in any way that I can.”

“Brian does not have "no" in his vocabulary,” says Principal Brian Zacho. “He'll help anyone at any time.”

Anderson will also have his class work on teachers’ cars.

“We also take in community vehicles to get real life experience on a vehicle that's actually broken and going to go back out on the road,” says Anderson.

The students who nominated him are impressed with his dedication to helping others in his personal time.

He also uses his free time to open the shop one night a week to the entire community.

“If a student wants to learn how to weld, we'll teach them how to weld,” said Anderson. “If a student wants to learn how to build a woodworking project, we'll work on that.”

“Mr. Anderson has changed my life the last two years,” says Shawna Taylor, a high school senior. “He has gone out of his way to do different things in class for me, because I want to go into a plumbing apprenticeship, and he cares more than any other teacher has about what our future entails.”

Anderson not only teaches in the classroom, he is in charge of getting them to and from school as a bus driver.

He says getting a Crystal Apple is something he can’t put into words, but it makes him miss seeing his student each and everyday since schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

