Culver's celebrates 35th anniversary with their first customer

It is the home of the butter burger and fresh Wisconsin custard. Culver's has grown to have more than 700 locations in 35 years.

Farmer, Jim Olson, got to experience Culver's before everyone else!

"I was looking for something new and saw an ad for Culver's!" Olson said.

He was nearby deliver milk and came to the original Sauk City Culver's before they officially opened! He says he has stayed a fan of the restaurant ever since.

Something Craig Culver, was pleased to hear when he met Olson for the first time on Tuesday.

In celebration of the 35th Anniversary, Culver bought Olson a meal and brought him some gifts. The two bonded over the farming industry while chowing on their favorite meals from Culver's.

"It is really the people that make this business," Culver said.

He told Olson how the first year they were opened was the hardest and that "Culver's almost didn't make it." Thanks to the employees at the Culver's across 25 different states, they have made it for 35 years.

"You can't get rid of me now! Lifelong customer," Olson joked.

