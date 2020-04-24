Curbside craft store shopping now allowed under 'Safer at Home' extension

Much of Wisconsin remains closed during the extended 'Safer at Home' order but some restrictions are being lifted for certain businesses.

Lynn's of Madison is one of many Wisconsin craft stores now allowed to offer curbside pickup. “It’s been busy the last days because people knew they were going to be able to do that and have been calling in with orders so I had a lot of people picking things up today,” said store owner, Lynn Halme.

Halme tells NBC15 that the Safer at Home order has greatly impacted her business. “Near the beginning of the stay at home, we ended up furloughing all of our employees," she said. There’s a reason for lifting some restrictions on craft stores. State health officials hope to give people access to materials to make personal protective equipment or PPE.

“I think it’s great that the craft stores have opened up and given skillful sewers a chance to make masks for their family and friends,” said Dan Sinykin, President of Montery Mills, a company that has been making masks. Sinykin says for those making masks at home, certain fabrics provide more protection than others. Things like sheets, bandanas or T-shirts.

“We have to realize that there's only a certain level of protection when you're using fleece or cotton that you're buying at a craft store," he said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says simple cloth face coverings can slow the spread of coronavirus. “Because you can be a carrier unknowingly, it’s important to have some sort of protection,” Sinykin said. If you plan on making your own mask, researchers found a single layer of cotton sheet combined with two layers of polyester-spandex chiffon was able to filter out at least 80 percent of air-borne particles.

Sinykin says he’s happy that the craft stores are back and can help others hopefully get back to work soon. Something Halme says, isn't going to happen overnight. “I think it will probably be quite a while before things get back to the business that we had before because people are going to be strapped for cash,” she said.

Changes to restrictions on craft stores as stated in the new Safer at Home order:

Arts and craft stores. Arts and craft stores may offer curb-side pick-up as described in section 14.e. More than one staff member, but no more than the minimum number of staff necessary, may work at the store solely for filling orders for materials for making personal protective equipment (i.e. homemade facemasks). The additional staff allowed in this section may not sell, package, or assist in any way with the sale of items not necessary for making personal protective equipment. All staff working to fulfill or process orders for personal protective equipment must comply with all requirements in Section 2.b.i. and 2.b.ii. of this Order.

Some other changes to restrictions include public libraries now being allowed to offer curbside pickup.

Some non-essential businesses can now provide delivery and employees doing exterior work and lawn care can operate as long as the work is done by one person.

