Cure cabin fever with a trip to Baraboo

Many of us feel stuck inside during the cold Wisconsin winter. Downtown Baraboo wants to help you get outside more with fun activities and events throughout the winter and early spring.

Lacey Steffes sat down with NBC15’s Gabriella Rusk on how Baraboo aims to cure cabin fever.

Steffes mentioned a variety of areas for brrisk adventures. People can head to Devil’s Lake for snowshoeing, Mirror Lake for well-groomed cross country ski trails, and secluded Rocky Arbor for a winter walk.

You can also easily plan an entire trip around tours and tastings in the Baraboo area. There’s the Driftless Glen, where they distill and age all their spirits on site. They’re known for their bourbon and rye.

There’s a variety of winery choices, the newest being the Balanced Rock Winery. There’s also Baraboo Bluff Winery, Von Klaus Winery, and Con Amici Craft Bar.

If you prefer craft beer, there’s Tumbled Rock Brewery, a new 15-barrel brewhouse and restaurant located at the doorstep to Devil’s Lake State Park. There’s also a new brewery opening at the historic Al. Ringling Mansion in the summer of 2020.

Downtown Baraboo has a number of events planned starting in late March to help people explore the area. There’s a Weekend Wild Walk on Saturday, March 21 and 28 at Devil’s Lake State Park when you explore with the park naturalist. On April 4, there’s a session on beekeeping. April 11 is a family-friendly “pop-up” program on spring birds.

In celebration of Earth Day, there’s a “Work Play Earth Day” clean-up event at Mirror Lake on April 25. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

To welcome in spring, there’s a Downtown Baraboo Spring Wine Walk on the evening of Friday, May 1.

Baraboo is about one hour north of Madison. If you’re planning a staycation, or coming from farther away, Downtown baraboo recommends the historic Ringling House B&B or the villa-style Inn at Wawanissee Point.

For more information or to plan a trip now, click here.