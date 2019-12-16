Curious coyote prompts warning from Wisconsin police department

Police in Kaukauna are warning residents about a seemingly friendly coyote that has been approaching homes and walking through yards. They posted a picture of the coyote curled up against someone’s home on their deck.

Police say the coyote has not been aggressive and seems to look “normal” but noted its behavior is definitely not normal.

In a Facebook post, police say they tried to deal with the coyote but they are limited resources when it comes to wild animals.

“It has not been aggressive so far according to people in the neighborhood and was not aggressive toward us either. When prodded, it did leave the porch to another area in the yard,” the post reads.

Police are telling residents to not approach the animal and be aware of your surroundings before you let your pet outside to go to the bathroom.

“Look especially under overhangs of your house, behind and under patio furniture, and other structures it could lay under or behind.”

Police say they are working with trappers to figure out the best way to deal with the situation.

