Customers asked to wear masks while visiting Wisconsin banks

Before the pandemic you might have have looked twice at someone wearing a mask in a bank. But it looks like the old stereotype is changing.

The Wisconsin Bankers Association is now encouraging all customers and employees to wear masks while at banks in Wisconsin.

The change is an uncomfortable one, the WBA says, as "Out of an abundance of caution and to protect staff and customers, banks have historically prohibited masks and other face coverings."

The reality seems to be that the larger threat is now the coronavirus, not bank robbers. Plus, most banks' indoor areas continue to be closed, and only offer transactions via drive-through.

The WBA cites a survey with its members in which 59 percent of respondents said they will either require or encourage employees to wear masks at banks in the state.

Customers may have to do the following while visiting banks associated with the WBA:

Lower their mask for a few seconds while facing a security camera Lower their mask for a few seconds to allow staff to identify them Answer security/identification verification questions (similar to using phone banking services) Use the drive-through if they are unwilling or unable to comply with the bank’s guidelines for masks

“Banks’ highest priority is the health and safety of their customers and their staff,” said Rose Oswald Poels, president/CEO of the WBA, in a release.

“Each bank will weigh its unique risks and determine their procedures for permitting customers to wear masks while in the branch. Customers should remember that banking services remain available online and through mobile applications as well as drive-throughs," according to Poels.