Customers express concers as new Murfie website launches

The Madison-based music ripping and streaming service, Murfie, is online once again.

Some customers are expressing their concerns about the new terms and conditions of Murfie's new ownership.

The company went out of business last fall, leaving thousands of customers wondering what happens next.

Now the company is under the new ownership of John Fenley. Fenley has spent the last month reconstructing the music ripping and streaming service and searching through boxes of nearly 800,000 CDs in this Fitchburg warehouse.

"I've figure out how the discs are organized here, I've started to make progress, I've launched the website, I've started ripping discs," Fenley said.

This means the nearly 45,000 customers can start accessing their music again. However, some are hesitant, like long-time Murfie member Catherine Cuellar.

"I immediately logged in, but before I could listen to any of my music the first thing I saw were new terms and conditions," Cuellar said.

She said that instead of a flat monthly fee for the unlimited streaming and the storage of discs, like the old Murfie, the new model is a pay-as-you-stream plan.

“The introduction of that bandwidth charge, which I understand is necessary for them to recoup their cost, means that the more I stream the more I pay. Just like for more data on your phone," Cuellar said.

Fenley said the cost averages out to about 10 cents per gigabyte.

"I changed the pricing model a little bit to be more fair to the people who really only listen to a couple of discs, really only listen to MP3s, don't use a lot of bandwidth," Fenley said.

Fenley also said he wants to make sure he's building a company that lasts, while taking care of customers.

“I’m hoping for this service to really grow and succeed and in a way,” Fenley said. “I don’t want to be in the business of sending discs out. I want to make the service so good, that people can’t wait to send their discs to me and I eventually see this as being the final resting place of all physical media.”

Fenley is planning to move the CDs to a warehouse in Arkansas starting on March 15.