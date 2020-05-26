Customers hesitant to enter businesses despite new public health rules upon reopen

The words “now open,” are some that business owners have wanted to hear for a long time.

However, there are many customers heading back to the stores, who are hesitant.

"Nobody really seems to be giving strangers ample space," Samantha Carter said as she ran errands on State Street. "I think the thing that's jarring about today is the collective attitude when I walk outside is 'oh, everything is okay now.’"

Other shoppers along Monroe Street and State Street, told NBC15 News that they've seen a drastic change in peoples' behavior as they head outside.

"A lot of people aren't wearing masks, I'm not wearing a mask, it seems a lot more laid back," Justin Kakuska said.

Some even stating that sitting down at a restaurant is out of the question.

"At this point, I don't think that I'd feel comfortable going into an indoor space and hanging out with other people." Matthew Dutson said. "If I can get an equivalent service by just going and getting takeout, then I see no reason to put myself and my family at risk."

Even though the Dane County Public Health Department gave businesses the green light to open on May 26. They still have to comply with some rules:

-Retail and restaurant capacity will be capped at 25%

-Clean surfaces frequently

-Keep customers 6 ft. apart

-Employee must wear masks if they are within 6 ft. of someone, barring certain exceptions.

However, that fear of risk remains.

"It's like suddenly just because the order is over, there's not threat anymore, which is not true at all," Carter said.

Just minutes before the first phase kicked into effect Tuesday, several Madison Alders and Dane County supervisors voiced their opposition to it.

In a letter, twelve city and county leaders said they were surprised by the move to reopen so soon. Instead, they are calling for local health officials to detail what the city would do if COVID-19 cases start to increase again.