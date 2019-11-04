Customers without water after large water main break at Whitney Way and Gilbert Road

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Crews are trying to fix a large water main break on Madison’s south side Monday night.
The Madison Water Utility says a main broke at Whitney Way and Gilbert Road around 9 p.m.
Crews have isolated the break, the utility says, but some people may lose access to water until repairs are completed.
