Dane Co. Board considers changing the name of Squaw Bay

On Thursday night, the Dane County Board of Supervisors is considering changing the name of the southeast corner of Lake Monona from Squaw Bay to Wicawak Bay.

Thursday night's meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the City-County Building in Madison. It is open to the public.

The proposed name “Wicawak” is the word for muskrat in the Ho-Chunk language. Their tribe was known for fur trapping in the Madison area. The muskrat is highly revered and celebrated by the Ho-Chunk Nation.

"This name change honors and celebrates the historical significance of the Ho-Chunk Nation in Dane County and Wisconsin,” said County Board Supervisor Tanya Buckingham (District 24, Monona). “It's high time we removed the outdated and inappropriate reference to this beautiful section of Lake Monona."

In 2005, the Ho-Chunk Nation Traditional Court recommended renaming the southeast portion of Lake Monona and recently renewed that request.

If approved by the Board, a request will be sent to the Dane County Department of Planning and Development to make an application to the Wisconsin Geographic Names Council by Oct. 1, 2019 to officially change the name to Wicawak Bay.