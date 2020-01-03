DATCP anticipates federal anti-robocall law will decrease spam calls

The TRACED act is a new federal law designed to crack down on spam phone calls.

“We anticipate within the first six months you’re going to see at least some decline in robocalls,” said Lara Sutherlin, an administrator for the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Monona resident Christopher Conrad is skeptical, but hopeful about the new federal law.

“I don’t really think anything can be done to stop it,” Conrad said. “It’s extremely frustrating. I get robocalls every day, at least one.”

State officials say robocalls and spam calls are difficult to regulate.

“The technology is getting more robust and that’s why the carriers are being leaned on to authenticate caller IDs,” Sutherlin said. “The calls aren’t being made by people who want to comply with the law.”

DATCP says if you get a call from a number you don’t recognize, don’t answer it. If you do pick up and realize it’s a spoof phone call, hang up immediately.

“You should not press any numbers because that shows them it’s a live line and they will continue to engage with you,” said Sutherlin.

While the new federal law won’t stop the calls entirely, people should receive less spam numbers.

In 2018, telemarketing complaints were the number one consumer complaint of the year, with 4,860 reported to DATCP. The 2019 report is expected to be released in February.

For more information about filing a complaint, head to the DATCP website.

