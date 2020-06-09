DATCP issues guidance after federal cancellation issued for herbicides

The Wisconsin DATCP is issuing new guidance after the federal cancellation was issued for the dicamba-containing herbicides

Xtendimax, Engenia, and FeXapan.

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the following changes have been made:

If you were in possession of any of these herbicides as of June 3, 2020, you can continue to apply these products consistent with the label until July 31, 2020.



You cannot distribute or sell these herbicides as of June 8, 2020. This includes unfulfilled deliveries. If you purchased these products but did not take delivery prior to June 3, 2020, you will no longer be able to take delivery of these products.



You must return any unused or unsold product through the proper channels through whom the product was purchased.

On June 8, the EPA released a cancellation order in response to a June 3 federal appeals court decision to remove the registration for certain dicamba-containing herbicides, according to DATCAP.

Growers and commercial applicators may use existing stock that was in their possession as of June 3.

Learn more on DATCAP's website here.