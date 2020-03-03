DATCP lab makes sure consumers get the most for their money

One Wisconsin agency is making sure consumers always get their money's worth, from the pump to the grocery store.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) runs a lab in Madison. Lab employees do a lot of work behind the scene to make sure consumers are paying the right price for a pound of bananas or a gallon of gasoline.

Justin Lien is the director of the DATCP Metrology and Fuel Quality Labs—the only such lab in the state.

"We have a small crew. Again, there's only six of us here at the laboratory," Lien said. He added that they come to work every day because, "We want to ensure the customer gets exactly what they're paying for."

To do that, DATCP sends out inspectors to make sure businesses like gas stations are giving consumers what they say they are.

"The last thing you want to do is fill up at a gas station and you go a block up the road and your car dies. Not only is that an inconvenience, it can be very costly," Lien said.

Inspectors check gas pumps are calculating prices correctly. They also send fuel samples back to Lien's lab for quality control.

"As soon as we get the samples in the door, we test them," Lien explained. He said they can detect a variety of contaminants in gasoline and diesel.

However, Lien's lab is not just focused on gas stations. In 2019, DATCP conducted 306,759 inspections at 6,849 businesses.

"These are used to check things like grocery store scales, we're talking about deli scales, checkout counter scales," Lien said, explaining the sets of weights that inspectors carry.

Lien's lab uses these weights to make sure businesses are weighing their products accurately, from the smallest piece of jewelry to consumers' weekly groceries.

"We check produce, we check[...]boxed goods, and cereals and a gallon of milk," Lien explained.

Lien said his lab checks the scales to make sure businesses are charging their customer the right price.

"We are in existence to make sure consumers are getting a great product," he said.

When filling up gas or grabbing some groceries, consumers can keep an eye out for a blue and white DATCP sticker on the pump or at the checkout counter. The sticker means an inspector has checked and confirmed that that business is giving consumers the most for their dollar.