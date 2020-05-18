DCF hopes relief funding will prevent permanent daycare center closures

The state of Wisconsin has announced a program to ensure struggling child care facilities can remain open.

The Wisconsin Department of Families Services reports the COVID-19 public health emergency has placed unprecedented stress on the child care sector. The agency noted it was already operating on razor-thin margins before the crisis.

DCF say about 40% of the state’s child care providers are temporarily closed, but continue to incur expenses such as unemployment insurance and rent.

The state hopes funding will prevent permanent closures.

DCF is launching of a number of payment programs to support child care providers.



Application Period 1 - May 18 - May 29, 2020

Application Period 2 - June 8 - June 19, 2020

Application Period 3 - June 29 - July 10, 2020

Payment Program 1: Funding to Care for Essential Workforce Families

This program is to support the costs of providing care for essential workforce families. Funds are to be used for paying staff, reimbursing families, or other allowable expenses as outlined in the Terms and Conditions.

Payment Program 2: Incentive Pay

This program is to support the costs for providing incentive pay for child care providers and individual educators. Funds are required to be used to increase pay during the State of Emergency for current employees, providers, and individual educators as outlined in the Terms and Conditions.

Payment Program 3: Support for Temporarily Closed Child Care Programs

This program is to support the costs of retaining staff and reopening child care programs as Wisconsin’s workforce returns to work. Funds are required to be used for reopening within 30 days of receiving funding. Funds are required to be used for paying staff, reimbursing families, or other allowable expenses as outlined in the Terms and Conditions.

More information including how payments are calculated and directions with how to apply are found at the DCF website.