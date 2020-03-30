DCF provides tools connecting essential workers with child care

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) has launched two tools to connect essential workforce families to local child care.

"The value child care provides to our communities is currently on fully display,” DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson said. “We are doing everything in our power to support early childhood educators so they can continue to provide child care to the families of essential workers.”

Healthcare workers and essential employees can now submit a request for care through the department’s updated Child Care Finder or proactively view up-to-date availability across the state using the department’s new child care map.

"Providing child care to the families of essential workers is critical to flattening the curve of COVID-19 in Wisconsin," according to the DCF.

More information on the resources can be found here.

Governor Evers created the Child Care for Essential Workers Taskforce to address this need, according to the DCF.