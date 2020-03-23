DCF connecting essential workers with child care

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is working to find child care for families of workers providing vital service to Wisconsin's COVID-19 response, according to a release from the department on Monday.

The DCF says they have sought hazard pay funding for child care workers remaining open and have asked educators to volunteer in child care settings.

“I want to be clear: child care workers are essential staff themselves,” DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson said. “We need to do whatever we can to support them. If you have the luxury of keeping your kids at home with you, I am asking that you strongly consider doing so,” concluded Amundson.

The DCF is working to develop a model for on-site care at the state’s hospital and health care facilities. The initial guidance developed by the department is based on local examples of hospitals, child care providers, and the business and non-profit community to create new, drop-in care for health care workers in a specified region, according to the release.

“Over the coming days, we will continue to work on ways we can help other essential workers find care,” Amundson said.

The department is also working with the Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCA's to explore similar options throughout the state near hospitals and sites with large numbers of essential staff, the release said.

Child care providers were asked to reduce their footprint to settings with no more than 10 staff and no more than 50 children present to reduce the risk of COVD-19 spread.

"Child care providers and centers are small businesses that are impacted by many of the same economic pressures other industries are experiencing when practicing social distancing and limits on human interactions," according to the release. "Like many states, Wisconsin was already facing a shortage of child care availability in many parts of the state."

