DCHS: Don't forget about your pets during outbreak

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Dane Co. Humane Society is urging pet owners to be ready to have a plan to care of their four-legged friends should the coronavirus outbreak keep them from getting to the stores or veterinarian.
The shelter is also asking them to make sure all of their pets’ identification is in order. That way the animals can be swiftly returned home if they get lost and prevent straining the area’s animal services resources.
DCHS recommends all pet owners take the following steps:
- Please make sure pets are wearing a collar with an accurate ID tag and ensure their microchip registration is up to date, including your emergency contact(s)
- Have extra food, litter, medication and other supplies on hand, as well as a crate or carrier should moving your pet becomes necessary
- Document your animal’s medications, veterinarian and other relevant information should anyone else need to take over their care
- Identify a trusted family member, friend, neighbor or pet sitter who can care for your pet if you become ill or are hospitalized