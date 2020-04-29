DCHS only has one adoptable pet left: Meet Big Guy!

With more and more people stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, humane shelters across the country are finding themselves emptier than ever. In fact, so many families have been looking to adopt or foster a furry friend that some of them have even run out.

Over at the Dane County Humane Society, they have run out of dogs and cats. They’ve run out of birds and snakes. They’ve even run out of gerbils and bunnies. In fact, they only have one adoptable animal left: Big Guy!

Admittedly, he’s going to need a little more room to roam THAN most of the shelter’s other pets – and he will likely eat more, a lot more. But, the shelter says Big Guy, was a “very loved and spoiled pasture pet” and he’s ready for his new fur-ever home. He’s at a foster home now and is learning how to wear a saddle.

A 20-year-old Appendix-gelding with a red chestnut coat and four white socks, he would be perfect for someone who wants a project horse and enjoys bonding and growing with it, the Shelter said. He is up to date on all his vaccinations, dental float, deworming and all other basic vet and farrier care.

Anyone interested in adopting Big Guy can call the adoption center at 608-838-0413 ext 145 to speak with an adoption counselor and set up an appointment or go to giveshelter.org.

OTHER ADOPTABLE ANIMALS

Of course, if you are looking for something a little smaller in a pet, the Dane County Animal Shelter notes that while its cupboards are bare, there are still adoptable pets that are only staying with their current families until they find their fur-ever home.

Those animals are listed on its website’s Animals in the Community section. It contains personality information about the pets as well as contact information. However, the shelter points out the animals listed have not been medically or behaviorally assessed by DCHS.