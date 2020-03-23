DCHS urges people to adopt, donate amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The Dane County Humane Society says it has two primary needs, adopters and donations, as it closes its doors because of the coronavirus.

DCHS is not accepting item donations at this time because of COVID-19 transmission concerns. You can make a monetary donation online or mail your check to DCHS, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718.

DCHS says if you're at home for a few weeks, now may be a great time to adopt. Its website

updates with the currently available animals every 15 minutes.

If you are interested, call the adoption center at (608) 838-0413 x145. You can leave a message about which animal(s) you are interested in, and a staff member will call you back. You'll be able to meet them at the shelter by appointment.

DCHS is not looking for foster homes at this time. Staff members say they have an extensive network.

Part of the reason the DCHS is looking for adoptions is to limit the number of people needed for animal care. Anyone considering surrendering an animal is urged to keep it if possible. The shelter will maintain a waitlist and will reach out once the facility is open for non-emergency surrenders again.

The Dane County Humane Society also has resources

to help you care for your pet at this time. For more information click here