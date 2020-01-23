DEA: 21 arrested in Iowa drug trafficking ring; $2 million worth of drugs off the streets

DEA agents in Iowa say they have taken more than $2 million worth of drugs off the streets.

The Drug Enforcement Administration partnered with the Mid Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force and the Department of Homeland security to take down 21 people in a major drug ring.

Agents seized more than 200 pounds of meth, 50,000 fentanyl pills and 10 kilograms of heroin. They also confiscated guns and stacks of cash.

The investigation into the trafficking started in 2017. Police indicted the last of the suspects on Jan. 14. Of those arrested for supplying meth, 9 are from Iowa, 9 from California and 3 from Nevada.