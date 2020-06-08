"DEFUND POLICE" written in giant yellow letters in downtown Madison

Protesters in downtown Madison took a cue from Washington, D.C. – with a twist – when they painted in huge yellow letters on the street, "Defund Police.”

The letters were written along MLK between the City-County Building and Municipal Building Monday evening.

Several groups that have organized local protest, as well as protesters NBC15 News crews talked, have expressed that defunding or even dismantling police departments is a priority.

This comes after protesters in the nation’s capital wrote in similar yellow letters on a street near the White House, “Black Lives Matter.”

Meanwhile, several blocks over, local artists transformed plywood into a mural of Tony Robinson, a Madison man shot and killed by police five years ago.

