DETAILS: How religious entities can reopen in Dane County

Dane County's public health department has released more detailed guidelines after it announced that religious entities can reopen in the county.

As NBC15 News first reported, religious entities, such as churches, synagogues, temples and mosques, are now considered essential businesses under Public Health Madison & Dane County local stay-at-home order.

Religious entities were previously considered 'non-essential' under the statewide 'Safer at Home' order, which has since ended after a state Supreme Court decision Wednesday.

On Friday, Dane County's public health department laid out more details regarding how religious entities can reopen.

If you plan on hosting in-person religious services, public health says you must do the following (copied from release):

For buildings with less than or equal to 50,000 square feet of public space: the maximum number of people allowed is equal to 25% of the space’s occupancy load, including staff.

For buildings with more than 50,000 square feet of public space: the maximum number of people allowed is 4 per 1,000 square feet, excluding staff.

Keep people who do not live together at least six feet apart as much as possible.

Everyone who is able should wear a cloth face covering PDF.

Strongly consider not allowing choirs, as this has passed along COVID-19 in the past. If you must have a choir, limit the number of singers, space them out at least 6 feet apart, and have everyone wear a cloth face covering.

Staff must increase standards of facility cleaning and disinfection to limit exposure to COVID-19, as well as adopting protocols to clean and disinfect in the event of a positive COVID-19 case in the religious entity.

Staff must adopt policies to prevent individuals from entering the premises if they display respiratory symptoms or have had contact with a person with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

You can view the complete Executive Order #28 here. Religious entities are detailed on page 4.

The Diocese of Madison said on Thursday that it will release a plan for its churches to reopen early next week.