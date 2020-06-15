DFI recognizes World Elder Abuse Day, warns of investment fraud among seniors

The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) is reminding people to help some of the most vulnerable people in our population – senior citizens.

Monday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and DFI is reminding people the increased loneliness and Isolation during the coronavirus pandemic created a perfect storm to exploit older investors.

Scammers gather personal details from obituaries, and social media posts to use the information to target their victims. DFI says some will exploit trust within seniors’ social and support groups to become involved in their lives.

They say these are some of the warning signs of financial exploitation:





A new and overly protective friend or caregiver, or surrendering control of finances to a new friend or partner.



Fear or sudden change in feelings about somebody.



A lack of knowledge about financial status or reluctance to discuss financial matters.



Sudden or unexplained changes in spending habits, a will, trust, or beneficiary designations.



Unexplained checks made out to cash, unexplained loans, or unexplained disappearance of assets (cash, valuables, securities, etc.).



Suspicious signatures on the senior’s checks or other documents.

DFI recommends people to keep in touch with older family member, friends, or neighbors and warn them scammers have found ways to exploit the pandemic.

If someone suspects senior financial exploitation, they should contact the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline at 833-586-0107.

