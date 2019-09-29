Soggy start to Sunday

Sunday, September 29, 2019

4:30 AM

YOUR NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST JAMES PARISH:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Rain and a few storms are likely before noon today. Widespread heavy rain and strong storms are not expected. Locally heavy rain is possible. Rain and wet roads will slow you down this morning.

Good Sunday morning! It's a soggy start to our day. Luckily, the rain is not going to last all day. The rain will taper off from southwest to northeast across the area this morning. The widespread rain should be out of the area by noon today. A few showers will linger throughout the day, though. Despite the morning rain and afternoon clouds, temperatures will still warm into the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

A warm front will lift through the area overnight. Temperatures will hold steady, if not warm a few degrees overnight. Tonight will be warm and muggy. A few showers will be possible.

On Monday, it's going to feel like summer 2.0. It's going to be very warm and humid. Highs will be near or just above 80 degrees. A few showers or storms will be possible, mainly late Monday into Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking like the wettest days next week. A stagnant weather pattern and a slow-moving cold front will be the focal point for multiple rounds of rain. Heavy rain will be the main threat towards midweek. Widespread rainfall totals will be between 1-3"+ of rain.

As the rain exits the area, a blast of much cooler air will arrive. The end of next week is definitely going to feel like fall. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Plus, overnight lows will be in the 40s.

