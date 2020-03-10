DHS: Self-quarantine is a community effort

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- State health officials have applauded those who needed to be in self-quarantine and do not underestimate the impact COVID-19 has had on their lives.
They said to keep an epidemic at bay in Wisconsin, it’s a partnership between neighbors, health officials, and medical providers. To keep people protected, Wisconsinites will have to do things differently during this outbreak to minimize the impact, such as staying home when sick and protecting people.
“The particularly challenging part of this virus is many people, in fact a majority of people who get infected will have minimal symptoms and will feel okay,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Disease. “So it’s a real commitment on all of our communities to say in a setting of respiratory illness we do extra to protect people who are vulnerable.”
ADJUSTING TRAVEL PLANS AND LIFESTYLE
DHS is advising people to be aware of areas in the country that have community transmission of COVID-19 and regardless of where they travel, they need to make the decision about travel.
Click here for latest information on travel from the CDC
“We recommend anyone with pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes, lung disease, kidney, or heart disease, anything that places an individual at greater risk for a more serious disease to be judicious in any non-essential travel,” said Jeanne Ayers, State Health Officer and Administrator of the Division of Public Health.
She said it is an evolving situation in the U.S. and abroad and to check the websites for updated information on travel restrictions and the virus.
In addition to good hygiene efforts, Ayers is asking people to change their norms when it comes to shaking hands. It will help reduce human-to-human contact to reduce the spread of illness.
WHAT TO DO ON SELF-QUARANTINE
Public health officials are asking people who need to be on self-quarantine to stay home. They reiterated it means no school, work, public areas, gatherings, meetings, and sporting events.
They are also asked to follow these instructions for 14 days:
- Do not use public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis.
- Do not go out to restaurants or have guests over to your house.
- Postpone any travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, you must contact your local health department first for instructions. Please know, if you choose to travel and become ill while you are away, you may not be able to return home using public transport (for example, air travel) until you are well and released from possible isolation by the local public health department.
- Wash your hands often and practice good hygiene.
- Postpone all non-essential medical appointments (for example, dental cleaning, eye exam, routine check-up) until you are out of quarantine. If you have an essential appointment during the quarantine, please call your provider ahead of time and tell them that you traveled to an area of the world experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.
- If you need medical care, call your health care provider. Call ahead before you go to your doctor’s office or to an emergency room. Tell them your symptoms and that you traveled to an area of the world experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.
- Consider minimizing contact with people and animals in your home (stay in your own room and, if possible, use your own bathroom). Avoid sharing personal household items such as dishes, towels, and bedding.