DHS: Self-quarantine is a community effort

State health officials have applauded those who needed to be in self-quarantine and do not underestimate the impact COVID-19 has had on their lives.

They said to keep an epidemic at bay in Wisconsin, it’s a partnership between neighbors, health officials, and medical providers. To keep people protected, Wisconsinites will have to do things differently during this outbreak to minimize the impact, such as staying home when sick and protecting people.

“The particularly challenging part of this virus is many people, in fact a majority of people who get infected will have minimal symptoms and will feel okay,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Disease. “So it’s a real commitment on all of our communities to say in a setting of respiratory illness we do extra to protect people who are vulnerable.”

ADJUSTING TRAVEL PLANS AND LIFESTYLE

DHS is advising people to be aware of areas in the country that have community transmission of COVID-19 and regardless of where they travel, they need to make the decision about travel.

Click here for latest information on travel from the CDC

“We recommend anyone with pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes, lung disease, kidney, or heart disease, anything that places an individual at greater risk for a more serious disease to be judicious in any non-essential travel,” said Jeanne Ayers, State Health Officer and Administrator of the Division of Public Health.

She said it is an evolving situation in the U.S. and abroad and to check the websites for updated information on travel restrictions and the virus.

In addition to good hygiene efforts, Ayers is asking people to change their norms when it comes to shaking hands. It will help reduce human-to-human contact to reduce the spread of illness.

WHAT TO DO ON SELF-QUARANTINE

Public health officials are asking people who need to be on self-quarantine to stay home. They reiterated it means no school, work, public areas, gatherings, meetings, and sporting events.

They are also asked to follow these instructions for 14 days:

