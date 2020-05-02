DHS: 346 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, 2nd highest jump in cases so far

Wisconsin DHS reported 346 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second highest jump in confirmed cases on a single day since the pandemic began.

In its daily update, DHS reports that a total of 7,660 COVID-19 tests have come back positive and 75,570 tests have come back negative.

A total of 334 people have died from complications related to the coronavirus in Wisconsin, according to the DHS. About 1,591 people have been hospitalized, which is about 21 percent of all confirmed cases in the state.

About 10.3 percent of tests came back positive on Saturday, DHS reports.

DHS reports seven new deaths related to COVID-19 compared to their last update, released on Friday.

DHS adds that about 30 percent of total deaths are people who are above 90 years old. About 20 percent of deaths are people between 80-89 years old.

About 60 percent of deaths are people identified as white, while 30 percent of deaths are people identified as black. About 87 percent of Wisconsin's population identifies as white, while 6.7 percent of Wisconsin's population identifies as black, according to the last U.S. Census.

In terms of gender, confirmed cases are exactly split between male and female.

In Dane County, the health department reports just a single new case from Friday. About 112 people of the 434 confirmed patients have been hospitalized, Public Health Madison and Dane County reports.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 1,272 / 6

Columbia: 29 / 1

Crawford: 4 / 0

Dane: 434 / 22

Dodge: 38 / 1

Grant: 43 / 6

Green: 13 / 0

Green Lake: 3 / 0

Iowa: 7 / 0

Jefferson: 46 / 0

Juneau: 18 / 1

Lafayette: 6 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 3,147 / 191

Richland: 12 / 2

Rock: 243 / 7

Sauk: 64 / 3

Waukesha: 356 / 20