DHS: 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, 145 new cases reported in Wis.

Nine more deaths from complications related to COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin over the past day, raising the total of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 137, according to new data from the state health agency.

In its latest daily update, the Dept. of Health Services also reported the number of total cases in Wisconsin has reached 3,213, which is 145 more than in the previous day’s report. Of that number, 950 patients, or 30 percent, had to be hospitalized.

The total number of people who tested negative has reached 34,680, DHS’ figures show. The agency does not report how many people recovered because in many instances those who once tested positive may not be tested again to prove they have recovered.

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 2 / 0

Columbia: 24 / 1

Dane: 327 / 12

Dodge: 18 / 0

Grant: 5/ 1

Green: 9 / 0

Iowa: 4 / 0

Jefferson: 22 / 0

Juneau: 5 / 0

Monroe: 8 / 0

Portage: 4 / 0

Richland: 5 / 0

Rock: 53 / 3

Sauk: 25 / 2

Waushara: 2 / 0