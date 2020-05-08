DHS: 2nd largest increase in COVID-19 cases reported; fewer than 10% of tested

The Department of Health Services recorded its second largest jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases, however, because of the increase in overall testing, the percentage of total tests coming back positive remained relatively low.

DHS’ daily tracker reported 375 new cases statewide, bringing the total number of cases in Wisconsin to 9,590. The number of total test results reported Friday registered at 4,605, the second most ever in a single day, but nearly 1,000 fewer than the previous day.

The new figures show ten more deaths reported in Wisconsin. So far, 384 deaths have been blamed on complications related to COVID-19.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 1,777 / 13

Columbia: 32 / 1

Crawford: 16 / 0

Dane: 455 / 22

Dodge: 51 / 1

Grant: 66 / 7

Green: 23 / 0

Green Lake: 6 / 0

Iowa: 10 / 0

Jefferson: 50 / 0

Juneau: 21 / 1

Lafayette: 9 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 3,722 / 219

Richland: 13 / 2

Rock: 343 / 12

Sauk: 69 / 3

Waukesha: 387 / 22

