DHS: 10 deaths, 707 tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin

At least ten people have died and 707 infected from the coronavirus in Wisconsin, according to updates from state health officials on Thursday.

That's four more deaths and 122 new confirmed cases from Wednesday, when the Department of Health Services (DHS) reported at least 585 cases and six deaths. A report released later that day raised the number of deaths to at least seven.

Meanwhile the DHS reports at least 11,583 COVID-19 tests have come back negative.

The new numbers include at least 114 cases just in Dane County, and 347 in Milwaukee. Five deaths have been reported in Dane County due to the virus.

In their daily update, DHS reported six deaths from coronavirus in Wisconsin. Later that day, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office posted to social media to report that two more people had died from the virus, bringing the death total to ten.

The largest increase in cases was reported on Wednesday, when 128 more patients tested positive in our state.

CLICK HERE for the latest on the DHS's website.

Number of positive results and deaths by county, as of March 26:

County / confirmed cases / deaths due to COVID-19

Bayfield 1 0

Brown 4 0

Calumet 1 0

Chippewa 1 0

Clark 1 0

Columbia 5 0

Dane 114 1

Dodge 3 0

Douglas 4 0

Dunn 1 0

Eau Claire 6 0

Fond du Lac 17 1

Grant 1 0

Green 1 0

Iowa 3 0

Jefferson 5 0

Juneau 1 0

Kenosha 19 0

La Crosse 12 0

Marathon 1 0

Milwaukee 347 5

Monroe 1 0

Outagamie 4 0

Ozaukee 22 1

Pierce 3 0

Portage 1 0

Racine 8 0

Rock 8 0

Sauk 7 0

Sheboygan 7 0

St. Croix 4 0

Vilas 1 0

Walworth 5 0

Washington 25 0

Waukesha 56 0

Winnebago 6 0

Wood 1 0

Total 707 8