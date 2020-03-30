DHS: COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin tops 1,200

Another triple-digit jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has pushed the total past 1,200, while Dane County alone nears 200 cases.

The new numbers from the Department of Health Services show the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has grown to 1,221, a 109 jump over its previous day’s report.

The state’s latest daily numbers show an additional 15,856 have been tested and had their results come back negative. The county does not list how many patients have recovered. However, one person who was diagnosed early had recovered they said.

In all, 18 people have died from complications related to COVID-19, including a patient in Fond du Lac County whose death was reported Monday. It was the county’s second death.

DANE COUNTY

According to Public Health Madison Dane County’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 187 cases in the county, four more than DHS’ total. With those included the state’s total would rise to 1,225.

The county notes it has administered nearly 3,700 tests, so far. No further deaths were reported.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

DHS breaks down the total number of cases and deaths reported on a county-by-county basis. Its official tally are listed below:

(confirmed cases/deaths)

Columbia: 9 / 0



Dane: 183 / 1



Dodge: 8 / 0



Grant: 1 / 0



Green: 5 / 0



Iowa: 3 / 0



Jefferson: 10 / 0



Monroe: 1 / 0



Portage: 1 / 0



Richland: 2 / 0



Rock: 15 / 0



Sauk: 13 / 1

On Monday, Grant Co. recorded its second positive test.

