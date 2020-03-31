DHS: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin passes 1,350

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin jumped more than 10 percent Tuesday, according to the latest numbers from the state Department of Health Services.

The new numbers from the Department of Health Services show the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has grown to 1,351, an increase of 130 over its previous day’s report.

The state’s latest daily numbers show an additional 17,351 have been tested and had their results come back negative. The county does not list how many patients have recovered. However, one person who was diagnosed early had recovered they said.

Also on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner’s Office announced the county’s 11th death linked to coronavirus. It said the 72-year-old man died that morning at a Milwaukee-area hospital. His death is the 24th reported in the state.

DANE COUNTY

In Dane Co. the number of confirmed cases has topped 200.

According to Public Health Madison Dane County’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 209 cases in the county, 15 more than DHS’ total. With those included the state’s total would rise to 1,366.

The county notes it has administered over 3,900 tests, so far. No further deaths were reported.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

DHS breaks down the total number of cases and deaths reported on a county-by-county basis. Its official tally are listed below:

(confirmed cases/deaths)

Columbia: 9 / 0

Dane: 194 / 2

Dodge: 10 / 0

Grant: 2 / 0

Green: 6 / 0

Iowa: 3 / 0

Jefferson: 11 / 0

Monroe: 2 / 0

Portage: 1 / 0

Richland: 2 / 0

Rock: 16 / 0

Sauk: 13 / 1

Milaukee Co. continues to claim apprioximately half of the confirmed cases, with the latest DHS' numbers reporting 674 cases there.

State officials continue to encourage people to take precautions "When you leave home for your once a week grocery run please exercise strict physical distancing," DHS's Andrea Palm has cautioned.