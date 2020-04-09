DHS: Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 2,885, deaths reach 111

A dozen new coronavirus-related deaths in the past day officially pushed the total number of patients killed by complications stemming from COVID-19 into the triple digits.

Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm reported her agency’s new numbers Thursday afternoon, saying 111 people have died since the outbreak began. DHS’ latest daily report shows 129 more people have tested positive, raising the total to 2,885 so far. With more than 100 new cases added each day recently, that figure will likely pass 3,000 cases by the end of the week.

Of those confirmed cases, 843 of them, just under thirty percent, have been hospitalized.

The total number of people who tested negative has reached 31,424, Palm says. The agency does not report how many people recovered because in many instances those who once tested positive may not be tested again to prove they have recovered.

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 2 / 0

Columbia: 25 / 1

Dane: 307 / 11

Dodge: 16 / 0

Grant: 4 / 0

Green: 9 / 0

Iowa: 4 / 0

Jefferson: 19 / 0

Juneau: 5 / 0

Monroe: 6 / 0

Portage: 4 / 0

Richland: 3 / 0

Rock: 47 / 2

Sauk: 21 / 2

Waushara: 2 / 0

