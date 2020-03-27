DHS: First COVID-19 death recorded in Sauk Co.; 842 positive tests overall

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin has jumped by more than 100 for the third straight day, the Department of Health Services reported Friday.

DHS also reported Sauk County’s first death from complications from the coronavirus, which is the 15th death overall.

In its latest daily update, the agency reported 842 total positive tests in the state. That’s an increase of 135 over the 707 cases reported Thursday. More than 13,000 tests have come back negative, it added.

DHS does not report how many people have recovered after testing positive. However, it was noted early on that one of the first people confirmed to have COVID-19 has recovered.

Public Health Dane County and Madison showed 138 cases in the county. That’s five more than the total reported by DHS in Friday’s report. Including those would push the statewide total to 847.