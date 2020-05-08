DHS: Half the goals set to start reopening the economy are currently met

Half of the goals set by the Evers Administration as a way to gauge when the state could loosen it "Safer at Home" restrictions are currently being met.

On Friday, the Department of Health Services released for the first time the data about Wisconsin hospitals capabilities to meet the two indicators established for them:



95% of hospitals affirm that they can treat all patients without crisis standards of care

95% of all hospitals affirm that they have arranged for testing for all symptomatic clinical staff treating patients at the hospital per CDC guidelines

In both cases, 100 percent of hospitals told health officials they had cleared those bars.

In all, state officials set six "gating criteria" that it said would be used to decide when people would be able to interact more and businesses would be allowed to reopen.

The third goal achieved so far is the downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period.

However, just because a goal has been met does not necessarily mean that hurdle has been completely cleared.

One indicator, the downward trend of COVID-19 cases among health care workers, was considered to have been met earlier this week, but reports of new cases shifted the trendline outside of the allowed parameters.

The final two criteria that would need to be fulfilled are a downward trajectory of cases with COVID-19-like syndromes and a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percentage of total tests, both of which are being tracked over 14-day periods.

According to DHS, their aim is to move from '"boxing in" people to "boxing in" the virus.