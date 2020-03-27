DHS: It could be weeks before the numbers reflect Safer at Home measures

As confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin spike for the third straight day, health officials say they don’t want the numbers to discourage you.

During Friday’s media briefing, Governor Tony Evers along with state health officials continued to stress the Safer at Home order. DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm says this is likely the beginning of a long road ahead. “Assuming that we are all implementing Safer at Home well, it will likely be several weeks before we are able to see the results. That is because of the lag time between infection to symptom onset and ultimately to a positive test result,” said Palm.

Health officials say the numbers we're seeing today and will see in the near future reflect people who were infected before social distancing efforts and Safer at Home were implemented. Secretary Palm urges people to not get discouraged and continue taking the necessary precautions.

