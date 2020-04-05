DHS: COVID-19 Wis. deaths now at 68, 25K test negative

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is now more than 2,200, according to new numbers released Sunday by the Department of Health Services.

According to DHS, 2,267 people have tested positive for coronavirus, an increase of 155 over the previous day’s report.

The agency also reported 12 more deaths in the state, bringing the official total to 68.

More than 600 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19-related complications, which is more than a quarter of the total number of positive tests, DHS statistics show. More than 25,000 tests have come back negative.

There are now 8 deaths from COVID-19 in Dane County as of Sunday afternoon. That's up from 5 on Saturday.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

DHS breaks down the total number of cases and deaths reported on a county-by-county basis. As the DHS report is compiled once daily, there are often a discrepancies between the real-time numbers released by counties that are resolved in subsequent reports.

The agency’s official tally are listed below: (confirmed cases/deaths)

Columbia: 19 / 0

Dane: 269 / 8

Dodge: 14 / 0

Grant: 2 / 0

Green: 9 / 0

Iowa: 3 / 0

Jefferson: 14 / 0

Monroe: 6 / 0

Portage: 3 / 0

Richland: 3 / 0

Rock: 28 / 2

Sauk: 18 / 2

Adams : 1 / 0

Juneau: 5 / 0

Waushara: 1 / 0

The death in Waushara was confirmed by the county health department earlier Sunday.

Milwaukee Co. continues to claim approximately half of the confirmed cases, with the latest DHS' numbers reporting 1,148 cases there.