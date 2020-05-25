DHS: Nearly 100 fewer COVID-19 cases reported Monday

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin fell below the 400 mark for the first time since last Tuesday, which was also the last time the percentage of tests that came back positive was as low.

According to the latest Department of Health Services daily report, 307 more cases were tallied statewide on Monday, the fewest since last week’s two-day stretch of sub-200 new cases. The percentage of positive cases dipped to 4.1 percent, just over a half of the eight percent reported last Wednesday and nearly a full point less than any day since.

The latest positive tests bring the total number of cases in Wisconsin to 15,584, of which 2,339 – or 15 percent – have needed to be hospitalized, DHS figures show. And, at its current pace, the number of people who tested negative will likely top 200,000 on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Dane Co. added twelve new cases, pushing it past the 600 mark. In Rock Co., meanwhile, added 24 more people tested positive, meaning the much-smaller county has only 35 fewer cases overall than Dane County.

Four more deaths were reported by DHS. In all, 514 people have died statewide from complications related to coronavirus.

County data

Number of , according to DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 2,249 / 32

Columbia: 38 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 604 / 26

Dodge: 161 / 1

Grant: 87 / 11

Green: 54 / 0

Green Lake: 15 / 0

Iowa: 12 / 0

Jefferson: 84 / 3

Juneau: 22 / 1

Lafayette: 22 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 6,352 / 276

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 569 / 16

Sauk: 77 / 3

Waukesha: 567 / 25

