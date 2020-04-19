DHS: Nearly 150 new cases of COVID-19, 9 additional deaths

The Department of Health Services is reporting 147 additional Coronavirus cases in the state, and nine additional deaths.

On Sunday, there were 4,346 positive cases and 220 deaths reported since early February.

On the previous day, there were nearly 4,199 positive cases and 211 deaths. The hospitalization rate was 28 percent.

There were 45,323 negative tests reported on Sunday and the hospitalization rate was 27 percent.

Wisconsin has seen a decrease in the exponential growth in cases since the “Safer at Home” order was enacted in March. Before the order, the state’s rate of doubling of infections was 3.4 days. Over the past two weeks, the rate of doubling is now approximately 12 days.

According to DHS, in order for the “Safer at Home” order to be lifted, more testing and more public health measures need to be in place to stop a second wave of the virus. They said if the state opens too soon, hospitals will be overwhelmed and more drastic physical distancing measures will occur again.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin , according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Columbia: 27 / 1

Crawford: 3 / 0

Dane: 361 / 19

Dodge: 19 / 1

Grant: 18 / 2

Green: 9 / 0

Green Lake: 1 / 0

Iowa: 6 / 0

Jefferson: 32 / 0

Juneau: 10 / 1

Lafayette: 3 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 2,150 / 125

Richland: 8 / 1

Rock: 74 / 4

Sauk: 33 / 3

Waukesha: 265 / 11

