DHS: Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, deaths rise to 37

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is nearing 2,000, according to new numbers released Friday by the Department of Health Services.

According to DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm, 1,912 people have tested positive for coronavirus, an increase of 186 over the previous day’s report.

The agency also reported six more deaths in the state, bringing the official total to 37.

Nearly 500 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19-related complications, which is about a quarter the total number of positive tests, DHS statistics show. More than 22,000 tests have come back negative.

Barron and Rusk Co. both reported their first cases, Palm added.

DANE COUNTY

Palm said one of the most recent deaths reported by her agency was a man in his 80’s in Dane Co. His death is the third listed on the DHS outbreak tracker. It showed three more patients in Milwaukee Co. and two more in Ozaukee Co. had died as well.

On Friday, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. reported the county’s fourth death via its COVID-19 Dashboard. This latest death was reported after the state compiled its latest statistics and it would bring the total number killed by the virus to at least 38.

The Dashboard also indicated there were 246 confirmed cases in Dane Co., two more cases than DHS’ reported. With those added to the state’s total, there have been at least 1,914 people who tested positive in Wisconsin

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

DHS breaks down the total number of cases and deaths reported on a county-by-county basis. As the DHS report is compiled once daily, there are often a discrepancies between the real-time numbers released by counties that are resolved in subsequent reports.

The agency’s official tally are listed below: (confirmed cases/deaths)

Columbia: 18 / 0

Dane: 244 / 3

Dodge: 14 / 0

Grant: 2 / 0

Green: 8 / 0

Iowa: 3 / 0

Jefferson: 13 / 0

Monroe: 3 / 0

Portage: 3 / 0

Richland: 2 / 0

Rock: 20 / 1

Sauk: 18 / 2

Milwaukee Co. continues to claim approximately half of the confirmed cases, with the latest DHS' numbers reporting 951 cases there.

