DHS: Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin

Wisconsin health officials say that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have doubled in our state.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in an update Wednesday evening that three more coronavirus tests have come back positive, making a total of six confirmed cases.

One new patient resides in Waukesha County, and was exposed "while traveling in the United States and internationally," the DHS says. That person is now isolated at home.

The other two patients live in Fond du Lac County patients, and were exposed while traveling, one in the U.S. and one internationally. One patient is hospitalized, while the other person is isolated at home, according to the DHS.

"County health officials are working to determine the people who have been in contact with the patients to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms," the DHS said in a release.

Cruise in Egypt

DHS has issued guidance for travelers on a cruise in Egypt. At this time, DHS could not confirm whether the two new patients who traveled internationally had been on such a cruise. "We cannot confirm that any of the patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were on a cruise to Egypt," according to DHS spokesperson Elizabeth Goodsitt in an email.

According to the DHS (copied from their website):

- If you were on a cruise in Egypt and you have symptoms like fever or respiratory illness, call your provider to be tested and quarantine at home immediately.

- If you were on a cruise in Egypt and do not have symptoms, call your local health department and quarantine at home immediately.

- If you have been in close contact with someone who has been on a cruise in Egypt and is ill, you also need to quarantine at home and inform your local health department.

6 confirmed cases total

The new cases come after two Dane County residents and one Pierce County resident, in northwestern Wisconsin, tested positive.

The first confirmed case in the state and in Dane county was reported on Feb. 5 and has since recovered from the virus.

The other two cases were reported earlier this week. Those people are isolated at home.

DHS asks that anyone who has traveled to countries where there are coronavirus outbreaks to self-quarantine at home for 2 weeks. Health officials recommend everyone to wash hands frequently, to stay home when sick and to avoid touching your face.