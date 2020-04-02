DHS: Over 1,700 COVID-19 cases confirmed, 31 deaths reported

Additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Rock, Sauk, and in Waukesha Counties helped drive the state Department of Health Services number of people killed by the virus to 31, according to the agency's daily coronavirus report.

In all, the agency reported seven more people succumbing to complications related to COVID-19, including four in Milwaukee Co., bring that county's death toll to 15 overall.

In Thursday’s update, DHS said 180 new positive tests have been reported, raising the total number in the state to 1,730 individuals. Of those confirmed cases, 461 patients (approx. 21 percent) have been hospitalized with severe complications.

More than 20,000 tests have come back negative, the agency noted.

DANE COUNTY

On Wednesday, Dane County reported its third coronavirus-related death, which was not listed in the DHS report. It has also confirmed 234 cases in the county so far, which is six more than when the state agency had compiled its numbers. With those six additional cases, the statewide total would rise to 1,736.

As the DHS report is compiled once daily, there are often a discrepancies between the real-time numbers released by counties that are resolved in subsequent reports.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

DHS breaks down the total number of cases and deaths reported on a county-by-county basis. Its official tally are listed below:

(confirmed cases/deaths)

Columbia: 15 / 0

Dane: 228 / 2

Dodge: 13 / 0

Grant: 2 / 0

Green: 7 / 0

Iowa: 3 / 0

Jefferson: 12 / 0

Monroe: 3 / 0

Portage: 2 / 0

Richland: 2 / 0

Rock: 19 / 1

Sauk: 16 / 2

Milwaukee Co. continues to claim approximately half of the confirmed cases, with the latest DHS' numbers reporting 869 cases there.

